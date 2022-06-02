July 16, 2000—May 31, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Danika Faye Green, 21, of Twin Falls, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.

Danika was born on July 16, 2000, in Jerome, Idaho, the daughter of Travis and Dannelle (Fansler) Green. She was raised and educated in Jerome and Twin Falls.

Danika enjoyed riding her horse, Valentine, volunteering at Rising Stars Ranch, and hanging out with her beloved nieces Maddie and Keelyn and nephew Teagan, and her little dog, Soffy.

In high school, Danika was on the bowling team for Canyon Ridge High School. In her senior year, she earned the Nancy Craig award, due to the nature of her sweet spirit of caring for and loving others.

Danika is preceded in death by her grandmother, Heidi Snyder, grandfather Daniel Fansler, and her aunt Monica Owen.

She is survived by her parents Travis and Dannelle Green, her brother Trey and his wife Mikala and their children Maddison, Keelyn, and Teagan, her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many more.

A viewing will be held from 3:00 until 5:00 pm on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at XrossWay Life Church, 1385 Parkview Dr. #103, Twin Falls. Burial will be held on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Clover Lutheran Cemetery, 3552 N. 1852 E. in Buhl. Immediately following the graveside service, a Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 at the Rising Stars Ranch, 2669 E. 3500 N. Twin Falls.

Anyone who was touched by this beautiful daughter of ours is welcome to come celebrate her life with us.

In memory of Danika, donations may be given to the family to help them continue her legacy through giving to others.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.