Daniel R. Vogt

Dan was born in Redmond, OR to Jay and Dorothy Vogt in 1959. Dan lived on the Vogt Family Ranch in Madras, OR, until the family was asked to join The Falen Fruit Ranch (his mother’s family ranch) in Sunnyslope ID. It was here that Dan grew up with his brothers and cousins, working hard in the orchards and his strong work ethic was established. Dan attended the Valley View Schools in Caldwell, ID. Dan performed excellently and was a member of the National Honor Society and was a standout athlete. Dan played football, basketball, and baseball. During this time Dan, made lifelong friends with his teammates and coaches. It was in high school that Dan and Ann first met. Ann was a new student and Dan caught Ann’s eye while performing as Elvis in the student pep rally. They were then married in1979 at Deer Flat Church, Caldwell, ID. After high school Dan attended George Fox University where he played basketball and baseball. Dan continued college at Northwest Nazarene University and worked at the Kime meat packing facility. It was then that Dan found the opportunity to fulfill his dream of coaching and teaching at West Junior High in Nampa, ID. Coaching basketball, Dan led his team to a championship. While coaching and teaching, Dan attended College of Idaho to obtain his Masters Degree in Education. The family then moved to Reedley, CA where Dan taught and coached varsity Boy’s Basketball at Dinuba High School. He then joined the coaching staff at Kings River Community College where the Men’s Basketball team broke school records and made it to the CA Final Four the first time in school history. In 1993, Dan returned to Idaho to raise his family in Twin Falls.