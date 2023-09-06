July 13, 2000—Aug. 26, 2023

Daniel Melquiades Martinez, 23, of Jerome, ID, passed suddenly on August 26, 2023, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho on July 13, 2000, to Erica Lynn Garcia Martinez and Melquiades Martinez. From the moment Daniel greeted the world, he let us know that he’d be a powerful force on this earth. And in the days since he has left, we have all basked in the many memories and lessons he deeply imprinted on us. After losing his mother, Erica Lynn, Danny learned the power of familia when he and his twin brothers came under the care of their father, Melquiades, and loving grandparents, Rick and Cindy Garcia. From then on, Danny was raised in homes full of little brothers and sisters, tias and tios, great and great-great grandparents, and an ark full of primos and primas in Southern Idaho and beyond.

Surrounded and supported by his family and friends, he knew how much he was loved. He would say he was the blood that ran through his grandmother’s veins. At every age, Danny could be found playing pranks on his family, sparring with his grandma, leading the cuates into mischief, and finding the most cunning ways to make his family and friends smile. His was a spirit which could not contain its abundant energy and he couldn’t help spilling love all over the place. One had to look no further than the dance floor to find Danny shining his love.

From giant raves in SoCal to family pachangas in the backyard, Daniel could be found lighting it up with his loved ones. While music moved Danny’s body, he learned the power of music to move others’ souls as a self-taught guitarist, singer, and burgeoning accordion player. As a young man, Daniel learned the power of focusing his big energy towards life goals and ambitions. An athletic background in football and wrestling and his laser focus translated into long days in the weight room developing his sturdy frame and nurturing a deep interest in health and healing. As a result, Daniel opted for a road less traveled and graduated from the Intermountain College of Natural Health in 2021 and started his private massage therapy practice, Manno, thereafter. Throughout the many journeys of his short life, Daniel welcomed all who crossed his path with love and humor, resulting in a wide array of relationships with people from all walks of life. His school friends and teammates, the many friends he made while working at The Olive Garden in Twin Falls, his massage school cohorts, lost loves and loves lost, all know that when Daniel welcomed a person into his heart, they soon became a part of his family.

The impact of losing Daniel is as great as the energy he emanated. Joy was never out of reach for the brave boy who taught us lessons in flying. Whether it was flying off a snowboard jump, flying down Centennial grade on a longboard, or flying high on any adventure that presented itself, Daniel wholeheartedly embraced that living a full life is to risk flying and falling, and he always summoned the strength to rise again. Daniel will rise once more in the resurrection as promised in John 5:28-29, to join his unforgettable mother, Erica Lynn Garcia.

Daniel is survived by his father, Melquiades (Lisa) Martinez; siblings, Kevin, Eric, and Giselle Martinez; grandparents, Cindy and Juan Ricardo Garcia, Sr.; his tia, Lisa Marie (Vincent) Garcia Rodriguez and his prima-hermanas, Vanessa and London Rodriguez; tio Juan Ricardo, tia Chantal, and cousins Ricky and Madison; his paternal grandmother Maria Ascension; maternal great grandparents, Enedine Sanchez, Simona Castro and Juan Castro; and the many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly! Daniel was preceded in death by his loving mother, Erica Lynn Garcia, Martinez, his prima Julie Martinez, his maternal grandfather Leonel G. Sanchez, and his paternal grandfather J. Melquiades Martinez.

The family thanks all who sent gifts, flowers, and sentiments at Daniel’s passing. A special thank you goes out to Olive Garden and staff for hosting a dinner at Danny’s Celebration of Life after the service, and to Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant for hosting the dinner after the interment.