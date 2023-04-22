Sept. 10, 1964—March 18, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Daniel Joe Beukers, 58, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away on March 18, 2023 from complications of an extended illness. Dan was born on September 10, 1964 to John and Ruth Beukers in Bellflower, California.

He graduated from Jerome High School, Class of 1982. Dan started working, alongside his father John, on Beukers Dairy at the age of 10. After graduating from high school, he worked at Bank of America for two years in Cerritos, California, before returning to Idaho to continue with Beukers Dairy.

He grew the business with his father through hard work, innovation and persistent determination. He was a gifted businessman and entrepreneur who enjoyed all aspects of the industry.

His love for sports was well-known, particularly for the game of golf, through all the rounds he shared with many friends and family, and through the many community and fundraising tournaments in which he participated over the years.

After his retirement, he took and avid interest in running, and completed several events including a couple of half-marathons. Perhaps lesser-known was his latent artistic side: though he never formally set his words to paper, he had considerable talent as an impromptu lyricist and parodist, which he combined with his sharp sense of humor to create many hilarious songs on-the-spot, to the delight of his then-young children.

Daniel was predeceased by his grandparents, Joe and Gertrude Beukers, Dorothy Herrema, Henry and Bertha Herrema, and his beloved dog, Maggie. He is survived by his parents, John and Ruth Beukers, his children: Dave (Laura) Beukers, Kristen (Ben) Nyhoff, Ethan Beukers, his grandsons: Lucas and Jackson Nyhoff, his sister, Jane (Randy) McCarron, his niece, Rachel (Keegan) Bolton, and nephew, John McCarron, his former wife, Lisa Kelley Beukers and former wife, Kami Grandeen Beukers, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, other assorted family and caring friends.

Dan, we are so sad that you are gone but we are happy that you are home free and painless. We will always love and miss you until we can meet again.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Dan on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 10:30 am at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a donation to Mustard Seed Ministries in Dan’s name to help others in the community, it would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.