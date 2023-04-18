Dec. 9, 1976—April 15, 2023

MINIDOKA/RUPERT – Daniel J. Kofoed, AKA, Danno, Danny, and, for those special few, Dandelion, a 46-year-old resident of Minidoka, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Dan was born December 9 1976, to Kenneth Rex and Joyce (Schenk) Kofoed, in Rupert, Idaho. He was the second of three boys and grew up on the family farm outside Minidoka. He attended school at Acequia Elementary and East Minico Junior High School, and graduated from Minico High School. While attending high school he played football and was President of the Art Club.

Following graduation Dan had a variety of jobs that included working at a movie store, Video West, and at the Idaho Youth Ranch as a Youth Counselor. Later, he moved to Twin Falls where he worked at Jakers Bar and Grill before finding a career as a Pharmacy Technician – first at Sav-Mor Drug in Buhl, then at Costco in Twin Falls.

Dan was always people oriented and some of his greatest joys usually came from helping people he met however he could. Even as Dan was growing up his family knew how he wore his heart on his sleeve. Always a comedian, he loved to hear people laugh and wanted to put a smile on everyone’s face, using whatever means at his disposal.

He married Christina Kent, in 2010, and they enjoyed many good years together before divorcing in 2019. Even though they didn’t have children, Dan would have been an awesome father.

Some of Dan’s greatest enjoyments in life had to do with art, from sketching and illustration to painting and sculpture. He also loved movies/comics and could call out almost any actor/illustrator or director that he liked. He amazed his family and friends with his recollection and had a very vivid imagination. He also loved the outdoors, from camping to fishing – even though he could be found whittling or sketching instead of having a line in the water.

Whenever Dan laughed there was no way to mistake who it was. His laugh could fill almost any room he was in, be it a chuckle or a full-on belly laugh. He really personified the saying to never meet a stranger. We were always surprised at what he could learn about someone in as little time as being in the checkout line.

Dan is survived by his mother, Joyce Kofoed; his brothers: Jim (Amber) Kofoed and Steve Kofoed; and nephews: Chase and Alex. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Ken; and grandparents, Rex (Betty) Kofoed and Vic (Freida) Schenk.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at St Luke’s in Twin Falls for their unfailing efforts to help Dan.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Rupert Cemetery. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 909 8th St., in Rupert, with the Rev. James Von Busch officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.