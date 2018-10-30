August 16, 1933 – October 29, 2018
Dan Reardon, 85, died on October 29 surrounded by family, He was born in Burley on August 16, 1933 to George and Catherine Reardon. He graduated from Burley High School in 1952. He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Martha Reardon Andersen Grace and a brother, David Reardon. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Rose McGregor Reardon. Three daughters Dannette (Michael) Shipp, Baton Rouge, LA, Susan Francis, Huntsville, AL and Karen Reardon, Nanaimo, British Columbia, eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
