× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 24, 1931 ~ September 22, 2020

Dan G Green, an 88-year-old resident of Burley, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, surrounded by family.

Born Dec. 24, 1931, in Almo, Idaho, to Weldon George and Florence Ruth Nunn Green, he and his twin brother, Don, were the fourth and fifth of six children. He attended schools in Almo, Raft River, Albion, and Burley, where he graduated from Burley High School in 1951. He married his high school sweetheart, Bonnie Delores Price, also from Burley, on June 12, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple.

Dan loved people of all ages. He was kind and compassionate and was always looking for ways to serve others. His favorite hymn was, “Have I Done Any Good?” – and that is how he lived his life.

Throughout his life he was a faithful and active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His passion for service was most evident in temple work, where he had the opportunity to serve both as a temple worker and as a patron. He and Delores also enjoyed serving as stake and ward missionaries.