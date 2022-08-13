Dale Wayne Thompson

1930 – 2022

Dale was born in Beaverton, Oregon on May 20, 1930 to Orval and Lutina Thompson. At that time his parents owned acreage and made a living farming until the great depression.

After this major loss Orval became Owner of a small newspaper and on school days Dale worked to help them through high school. In the summers, he helped his Grandpa Claude on his horse ranch training and breeding the Appaloosa horse breed.

He graduated from Ontario High School in Oregon in 1948 and was selected to attend the Air Force Academy but chose instead to marry Edna Shy in September 1948 in Rupert, Idaho, Edna’s hometown. They were parents of four children, Debra, Michael, Karen and Robb.

Dale joined the Army Reserves and served for the next 12 years retiring as Captain. He and Edna lived and worked in Rupert at the newspaper there until they moved to Twin Falls. He worked at the Twin Falls paper until accepting a position in Glens Falls, NY as Production Manager in 1970. His marriage had ended and he subsequently transferred to Cleveland, TN, introducing newspapers to new technology in Tennessee, Texas and Indiana.

He met and married Jean Weaver in 1971 and both he and Jean were employed in the media field for the next 20 years, moving from New York to Tennessee then Texas to Indiana and finally settling in Twin Falls, Idaho for the next 24 years. In 2015 they sold their home and permanently moved to Texas where Dale passed on July 8, 2022.

The loss of his hearing coupled with the ravages of Dementia robbed Dale of his memory and enjoyment of life until his passing.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Michael, his brothers Eugene and Alan and step children Teri and Dale Weaver. He is survived by his wife Jean of Terrell, TX, daughters Debra (Ray) and Karen (Gerald) of Jerome, ID, his son Robb (Cynthia) of Pasadena, MD and two step sons, Scott of Mineola and Todd (Carmen) of Roanoke, TX.

A private mass was held at St. John the Apostle in Terrell on August 11, 2022.