Dale Leroy Shelby

Her sisters, their husbands, and their families became his dearest and closets friends for the rest of his life.

After high school graduation, Dale Shelby and Betty Nelson were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on June 7, 1948. Five children, and later their spouses, joined their family, Dian Shelby, Darla (Bob) Shelby Hall, Mark (Jan) Shelby, Suzi (Jim) Shelby Stanger, and Joe (Amber) Shelby; along with 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.

Dale and his father went to work in Twin Falls with a new grocery store on Addison Avenue, Shelby’s Market. They bought bare ground and developed the store enlarging it and adding a gas station and eventually a second Shelby’s Market in Burley and a third Shelby’s Market in Buhl.

During this time, LaDell and Carol Handy and their three daughters, Debra, Denise and Jerrolynn, became like a second family. Uncle LaDell worked at the grocery store and he and Dad, along with all the kids, enjoyed 4-H, pack trips to Jarbidge, picnics, and many other adventures, where the kids were told to “not tell your Mother!”

Uncle LaDell Handy and Dad were involved in the Burley Sheriff’s Posse and the Burley Fair Board together. Later, as they developed ranchland, they were named Idaho Grassmen of the Year in 1970.