Aug. 7, 1926—April 19, 2023

TWIN FALLS — What a classy lady and what a wonderful life! Dale passed peacefully in her sleep at the age of 96 on April 19, 2023. Dale was born in Burtrum, MN on August 7, 1926.

Raised on a farm, she was the second child of Ruth and Vernon Bugh. Her mother expressed unconditional love for Dale, her sister and her four brothers.

The day after graduating top of her class in high school, she boarded a train headed to the Hanford Engineer Works site (part of the Manhattan Project) in Hanford, WA to work in the secretarial pool where her sister, Shirley was already working. Dale made lifetime friends working at that facility before moving to work in Raymond, WA.

Her mother, brothers and her cousin Gordon Benson also moved to Raymond, WA. After completing some classes at the University of Washington, she moved to San Francisco where she worked as a legal secretary and met her husband, David Atkinson. They married in 1956 and became a blended family with David’s two kids, David and Rosanne, and five kids of their own: Jerry, Kathy, Susan, Nancy and Bill.

In 1970, Dale and David moved from San Jose, CA to Twin Falls, ID where David was on the faculty at the College of Southern Idaho. Dale was hired by the then Prosecuting Attorney, Leon Smith, and they remained friends the rest of her life. She retired from the State of Idaho having worked for the Probation and Child Support Enforcement agencies.

David passed unexpectedly in 1975 and Dale became a single parent. She rose to the challenge by changing jobs to better provide for her children while staying actively involved in their varied interests. She modeled for her kids a strong work ethic, amazing problem-solving skills and independence – all with a sense of humor and motivated by love.

Dale and David always stressed the importance of education to their children and were active parents in the PTA. She was proud that each of her children graduated from college, found careers they were passionate about, and had loving families of their own.

Dale had a quiet faith and a servant’s heart. She was active in P.E.O., BP Chapter, serving as an Officer for many years. She especially enjoyed being on the Scholarship Committee which helped women complete their education and provide for their families. She also volunteered with organizations assisting refugees and victims of domestic violence.

She loved spending time in her backyard, socializing with her neighbors and other friends, playing cards with her family, laughing at a good joke, reading and reading some more, babysitting, attending P.E.O. gatherings, going to garage sales, entering antiques at the fair (and earning more ribbons than her son-in-law, David), watching Jeopardy, and helping someone less fortunate.

She also enjoyed attending any event where she could watch and support her children or grandchildren. Dale took great pride in always looking her best and staying up the latest fashion trends. When she saw someone else sharply dressed, she would often say they were “dressed to the nines.” She was truly saddened when The Paris, her favorite women’s store, closed.

Just as Mom would say to us, we loved her “a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck.” Twin Falls will not be the same without this wonderful and gracious mother, wife, sister, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and community volunteer.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, her sister, Shirley Lewallen, brothers: Vernon Bugh, Jr. and Cecil Bugh. She is survived by her children: Jerry (Michelle) Atkinson of Bellevue, ID; Kathy (Dale) Retzer of Denver; Susan (David) Ramseyer of Filer; Nancy (Tom) Baskin of Boise; Bill (Keely Yeglin) Atkinson of Twin Falls; David (Marilyn) Atkinson of Rocklin, CA; Rosanne Kan of Ukiah, CA; fifteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; lots of nieces and nephews; two brothers: Keith (Betty) Bugh and Garry (Ruth) Bugh; and her favorite cousin, Dorothy Nodler.

A memorial gathering will occur at a later date.

Her family sincerely thanks Auburn Crest Hospice for their amazing care and concern for Dale’s well-being to the very end of her life.

In lieu of flowers and to honor her love of reading, her family requests any donations in her memory be sent to the Twin Falls Public Library so every person continues to have access to books. Condolences to the family may be sent to Susan Ramseyer, 2202 East 4200 North, Filer, ID 83328.