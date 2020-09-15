D. Kevin Hansen

He enjoyed serving in many different volunteer positions within the Church and especially loved working with the youth. He had a natural gift for storytelling and teaching and many who were privileged to hear him couldn’t help but be attracted to his humor, vitality, and love of life.

Kevin became known as one of the most active and skilled climbers in Idaho. His early rock climbing adventures included Zion National Park, Yosemite National Park, Devils Tower Wyoming and the City of Rocks in Idaho. Later his love of rock climbing evolved into a passion for ice climbing and mountaineering.

He made several difficult climbs in Idaho’s Lost River Range including four impressive first ascents on Mount Borah, Sacajawea, and Mount Idaho. He loved traveling to Montana, Utah, Wyoming and Idaho to climb frozen waterfalls and was sought after for his mountaineering, rock and ice climbing experience and abilities. His plan to climb North America’s tallest peak, Denali in Alaska in May 2020, was canceled due to the complications related to Covid-19. Just before his passing Kevin hit his 25th “high point” of the 50 states.