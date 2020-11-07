D. Gregory Bell

April 30, 1962 ~ November 1, 2020

Dwight Gregory “Greg” Bell, 58, passed away November 1, 2020, from complications due to cancer which he fought valiantly for many years.

Greg was born April 30, 1962, the son of Dwight D Bell and Myrna Rae Hunter Bell. He was raised and educated in Twin Falls. In his youth he spent many hours working with his Dad and brothers, Chris and Kevin, on the family acreage west of town. They also took many cherished hunting trips together. At Twin Falls High School Greg competed as a bull rider on the rodeo team.

Greg was married to Julie Cummins and they had two children, Eric and Tonja. Greg and Julie later divorced.

Greg married Wendy Marvel Isham and a daughter Whitney was born to them. He was also a stepfather to Wendy’s son Damond. Greg and Wendy also divorced.

Greg earned a Certified Crop Advisor certificate and worked as a crop consultant in the Magic Valley. In November of 2000 he finally settled with Plant Foods of Filer. He loved his job, the people he worked with and the customers he helped. He would always go above and beyond to serve others. Even when he was very sick, Greg found meaning and purpose fulfilling his job and being available to assist his clients.