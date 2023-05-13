Aug. 14, 1954—Feb. 14, 2023

JEROME — Cynthia Irene (Barton) Rost, “Cyndi” or “Tiny”, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, in Yuma, Arizona.

Cyndi was born on August 14, 1954, in Gooding, Idaho, to Albert and DeLone Barton, the seventh of eight children, seven girls and one boy. Mom hated the name Cynthia, and would only go by Cyndi, but everyone spelled it Cindy, which is where her phrase of, “that’s Cyndi, with and i,” came from. She was raised and educated in Gooding, Idaho, graduating from Gooding High School in 1972 where she was active in Cheerleading and 4-H. During her school career, she also participated in the Pep Club, and was the Mascot her junior year. She was also on the girls track team, and a member of the girl’s “G” Club, involved with Future Homemakers and Nurses of America, French Club, Drama Club, and was Co-editor of the school newspaper. She grew up to be all of 4’11” tall and earned the lifelong nickname of Tiny, and dynamite did indeed come in this small package!

After high-school, mom moved to Boise and worked at the Idaho Candy Company for a bit making the spud bars and other candies that she loved. Mom then moved home and enrolled in Juan’s College of Hair Design, graduating a couple years later.

Mom met and married Russell Kent Rost, “Rut,” of Wendell, Idaho on March 15, 1975, in Gooding, Idaho at The First Christian Church. They would have been married for 48 years this year, but together almost 55.

Dad and mom decided to start Rost Construction, and mom joined him in the business, becoming everything from his Bookkeeper and extra driver to his crew cook and jobsite cleaner. During this time, Mom prayed for a little girl with brown hair and green eyes, and a little boy with blonde hair and brown eyes, and she received both until Rocky’s hair eventually turned brown. Jaimy Louisa was born on March 14, 1978, followed by Russell Rocky, “Rocky,” on April 18, 1979. During this time, dad and mom were also blessed with the addition of another daughter, Kayla Ruby Mischenko that came to live with them at the age of 14. Dad and mom also helped to raise and foster a few other kids as well. Much like her father, mom never really knew a stranger and could talk to anyone about anything. If she didn’t treat you well, then you needed to ask yourself what you did or why that was because she disliked very few, and was rarely angry or displeased, but you definitely knew when these moments occurred!

In the 1980’s, after the construction company was established with a crew, and the kids were a little older, mom began working with Evelyn Davis at Evelyn’s Flowers in Wendell, Idaho. Mom has always had a passion for plants and flowers and loved designing bouquets and growing things. Mom then bought out Evelyn Davis and started her own floral business named A-Bokay which she ran for 14 years until her health declined to the point that it was necessary for her to sell her business. She suffered from multiple health issues, although most people never even knew because she never let her afflictions define her and rarely, if ever complained. She was the strongest person we know, and her little body had been through so much throughout the years. We just thought she would always keep going! She was also active in the PTA and Wendell Chamber of Commerce during this time, serving as Chamber President and helping to create the Magic Valley Dairy Days festival that is still held every June in Wendell, Idaho.

After she sold the flower shop, or “Posey Palace,” she had plenty of things to keep her busy, as she still ran the household and kept the books for the construction company. This also gave mom the opportunity and time to knit, crochet, sew, paint, cook, bake, make candy, or her famous popcorn balls. Mom was a very creative person that also enjoyed playing the piano, the banjo, and sometimes, the harmonica. She loved her iced-tea, unsweetened, and as everyone knows, “no lemon, lots of ice!” She loved a good garage sale, going antiquing and collecting angels. She also liked doing crossword and jigsaw puzzles, playing games and cards, reading her old Bible and other books, being out in nature and the mountains, traveling, camping, fishing, and playing with one of her beloved dogs, that had a better life and were more well-traveled than most humans. Her latest dog, a cream-colored Pomeranian name Annabelle Rose Rost preceded her in death on February 2, 2023 after thirteen years as her faithful companion. She was a lifelong learner and loved watching shows about the earth, plants, animals, history, and many other things. She also loved traveling to Yuma, Arizona every winter for the last 30 years, and spending her summers at their place in Mackay, Idaho with their friends and family. She had a lot of interests.

Mom loved her Hammie (Jaimy), Ralph (Rocky), and Ruby-Doo (Kayla), with all that she had to give, and she was always so loving and supportive. She also had a special relationship with her granddaughter, Angelena Cynthia Aggeler, “Angie,” that called mom “Gigi” because she couldn’t pronounce Grandma very well when she was small. Mom affectionately referred to Angie as “Peanut.” Angie, Gigi is so proud of you and loves you so much! We could tell her anything and while she may not agree or approve, she was always devoted and kind. She was our greatest champion, and her love was the very definition of unconditional. She tried so hard in all that she did and did everything that she could for the ones she loved, with the purest intentions. Mom always met people right where they were in their life, taking a sincere and genuine interest in others, whether their belief systems aligned with hers or not. She was very selfless and always more concerned with taking care of others, rather than herself.

She was the ultimate mom, helped run two businesses, made three meals a day, raised children, and her house and yard were always almost perfect. She always made everything so special and always had a little something to give you or talk with you about. She loved spending time with her family and friends and her positive influence, steady hand, and loving kindness will always be felt and remembered. The world is a little bit darker place without her shining light.

Cyndi is survived by her husband, Russell Rost, “Rut,” of Jerome, Idaho, daughter, Jaimy (Aaron) Aggeler, of Shoshone, Idaho, son, Rocky Rost, of Jerome, Idaho, daughter, Kayla (Anthony) O’Dea of Lone Tree, Colorado, special daughter-friend, Ellie Cnossen, of Vega, Texas, sister, Barbara Barton, of Sparks, Nevada, sister, Vonnie (Lee) Claiborne, of Twin Falls, Idaho, sister, Cherri (Randy) Suter, of Jerome, Idaho, sister, Tracie (Monte) Warwick, of Boise, Idaho, 7 grandchildren; special nephew, Casey (Beth) Suter, of Boise, Idaho, special nephew, Kelly Suter, of Boise, Idaho; special friends, Ron and Kathy Ambrose of Wendell, Idaho, special friends, Gary and Nicki Jackson of Blackfoot, Idaho, and special friends, Ken and Jo Himes of Kemmerer, Wyoming.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Albert, sister, Joye Arlene and Joye’s son, Dean, and sister, Kay Schmenk.

The family wants to thank Dr. F. John Gies for his loving care, concern and friendship to our mother, and family, as well as all his assistance through the years. We also wish to thank the staff and paramedics of Yuma Regional Medical Center, as well as the staff of Yuma Mortuary and Crematory, Jerry Rost of Rost Funeral Home, and Dwain Demaray of Demaray Funeral Service for all their support during this difficult time. We would also like to thank Ken and Jo Himes for helping our dad, taking care of him, and being with him until Rocky could get to Arizona. Our thankfulness and appreciation of your thoughtfulness and generosity in our time of distress cannot be expressed in words. Thank you all, truly and sincerely.

A funeral service will be held at The First Christian Church, at 334 W. 4th Avenue, in Gooding, Idaho, on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 11:00 am, with a dinner immediately following at the Gooding County Fairgrounds Office, at 201 Lucy Lane.

Inurnment will take place in a private family ceremony at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding, Idaho.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Mom, “You were wise beyond your age, but your little body was tired, and now you know the answers to all questions. We will look for you, we will look for you always, until we see you again. We will see you in every flower, every bird, every sunset. Everything of beauty will forever be you. Fly high for us mom, fly high. We love you so.” Always, Dad, Jaimy, and Rocky.