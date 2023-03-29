Curtis was born in Burley, Idaho, on October 31, 1956, to William and Ruth Stimpson. Curtis was the oldest of three children and the only boy. He attended school in Burley during his childhood and attended high school in Kimberly, Idaho, where he graduated.

Shortly after high school, Curtis enlisted in the United States Army. He was in the Army for a few years, before being honorably discharged.

For continued education, he went to Culinary School, where he found a love for cooking and being a Chef. He also became a Certified Nurse Assistant, something he also enjoyed.

On May 29, 1993, he married Rieta Hill. After a few years of being married, they moved to Montana. Later, they adopted a son, Keith. Many years later, Rieta and Curtis divorced.

In 2018 after his father passed, Curtis moved back to Idaho, where he took care of his mother. In his free time, he loved gardening, going golfing and fishing, and taking photos of wildlife and landscapes.

Curtis is survived by his mother, Ruth Stimpson of Kimberly, Idaho; sister, Kelly Askew of Hailey, Idaho; son, Keith Stimpson of Helena, Montana; two nieces Teya (Chris) Hawkins of Michigan and Koti (Hunter) Lanier of Twin Falls, Idaho; and a great-niece and nephew, Adecyn and Axel. He is preceded in his death by his father, William Stimpson, sister, Joelle Moses, and his grandparents.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the Kimberly LDS Church, 222 Birch St. S, Kimberly, ID 83341. Visitation will be 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.