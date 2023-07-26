Oct. 2, 1981—July 13, 2023

FAIRFIELD — Crystal JoRae (Arterburn) Graybill was born October 2, 1981. She died July 13, 2023 in her sleep. She was 41 years old.

Crystal’s home was in Fairfield, Idaho. She was working in Twin Falls, residing in Hansen, Idaho at the time of her death.

Crystal is survived by husband, John Graybill, mother, Shelly Wormsbaker, father, Jim Arterburn, brother, Michael Arterburn, sister, Sandy Arterburn Barret, grandmother, Iva Fitzpatrick, aunt, Joann Acklin, uncles: TJ Acklin and Shawn Fitzpatrick, and many great-aunts, uncles and cousins.

Crystal graduated Class of 2000 from Hansen High School. She met and married the Love of Her Life, John Graybill on April 17, 2006.

Crystal loved to play pool and wanted to get back on a pool team. Playing pool is where she met John, that is where their story began. They played every chance they got.

Crystal had a love of the outdoors. She loved to go camping in the mountains even though she always seemed to come back with some kind of injury, like tripping over her tent.

She had many interests and many friends.

She loved to read a good book or rather listen to it on an audio book. She liked movies, animae, comi-cons, cooking, gardening and her fur babies. She’d laugh at TicToks until she’d snort, making us all laugh.

Crystal has worked as a CNA for many years, and I am sure she has touched many lives while working in health care. She gave so much of herself as she cared for others, that she didn’t take much for herself. Even with all her medical issues, she still gave of herself. Her work on Earth is done, she can now rest.

She loved hard and loved completely. She loved her family, husband and friends with a fierceness that you would not want to cross. She was loved by so many. We will miss her always, but for always live in our hearts.

A memorial service honoring Crystal will be held on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Rosenau Funeral Home, 2826 Addison Ave. E. in Twin Falls.