Cozette Ruth Patterson

Dec. 21, 1967 - July 2, 2022

BURLEY – Cozette Ruth was born December 21, 1967, in Fresno, California, to Clayton Dennis and Rita Florienda Hoffstadt Mooney. Named after a dearly-loved friend of her parents and her Grandma Ruth, Cozette was the seventh child born to her family; a family that consisted of one older sister and five older brothers. She was happily welcomed by all of them.

When Cozette was only two years old her family moved to Enoch, Utah. In the following years her two younger sisters were added to her family, making nine children. When Cozette was only 14 she convinced her parents to purchase her a piano and some lessons, with the promise to earn enough money to pay them back. She got a janitorial job at the local grocery store and put all her money towards developing her new talent.

Through her life she shared her beautiful music with all that knew and loved her. Cozette had an artistic ability, drawing intricate pictures and writing moving poems and sonnets throughout her young adult life; a talent she would pass on to her daughter. It wasn't uncommon for her to be reminded of and recite beautiful rhymes or verses from memory.

Cozette attended elementary, middle and high school in Delta, Utah. This is where she met and married her first husband, Lynn Petersen, in 1985. At the end of that year, they welcomed their sweet baby girl, Kayleigh Afton. Cozette and her little family moved to Idaho Falls in 1987, where they immediately welcomed their second child, Brian Keith. In the following years (1989 and 1990) they had two more sons, Ethan Kyle and Trevor Clay. After Cozette and her family moved to the Burley area, she divorced her first husband.

Cozette fell in love with Dennis Patterson and they were married in May of 1993. They were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple in April of 2014. With the addition of Dennis' two children, Dennis Bret and Tierra Jo, Cozette and Dennis had a lovely blended family. Cozette and Dennis were excited to receive news that they would have a baby girl together, in September of 1995. Sadly, their little Brooke Sharee was "stillborn" on the date that she was due to be born. The next year started to look up for them when they received word that they were expecting once more. To their delight their son, Dallon Kent, was born in 1996.

Cozette loved all the beauty that the earth had to offer and traveled the world to enjoy its wonders. In addition to many locations in the United States, namely Hawaii, she also traveled to places such as Cozumel, Mazatlan, and most of Europe such as Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Croatia, and her favorite, Slovenia. But her best-loved trips were to the mountains with all of her family around her.

Cozette was a very loving mother who created and nurtured a very close family unit. Their bonds are something she was very proud of because she knew that together, they could withstand any trial. She was also a very active part of her community. She participated in many church callings and charitable opportunities, giving to those in need whenever she saw the chance, and never wanting the credit for it. Cozette was often called Cozy by those closest to her – and she lived up to the name. Her home was always so welcoming and warm with the softest blankets, pillows and towels. Everything about her was cozy.

Cozette accomplished many wonderful things in her short life, but the one thing she was proudest of were her 19, soon to be 20, grandchildren. She loved attending all their games and events. It was no secret how much joy she received from being such a large part of her grandchildren's lives.

Cozette started battling health problems near the end of last year and learned that she had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in January. With the support of her loving husband, who tenderly cared for her to the end and her wonderful family, she fought with all her might but the cancer was too aggressive. She ascended into heaven Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022.

A service of remembrance will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - View 1st Ward, located at 490 E. 550 S., of Burley, with Bishop William Heward officiating. Burial will follow at View Cemetery in Burley.

A webcast will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.