March 11, 2023—April 28, 2023

Corduroy Jerry Golden Alves-Barnes passed in his sleep on April 28, 2023.

He was born on March 11, 2023, and was immediately met with so much love. CJ continues to be a blessing to his whole family, more so to his mother, Haileigh Alves-Barnes and father, Daniel Barnes.

He is survived by his parents, his brother Jasper (JJ) Alves, grandparents, great-grandparents, and a slew of aunts and uncles.

He is proceeded in death by his grandfather, Adrian Alves Sr., his aunt, Nicole, his great-great-grandparents: GGma, GGpa, Arlene Ayers, grandma, Phyllis and grandpa, Goldie.

His maternal grandparents are: April Alves, DanaLee Holland-Alves and his paternal grandparents are, Janette Barnes, and Kirk Barnes, all of Burley, Idaho.

In his short life, Corduroy made the world a better place. He was easy to love, brought two families together, and gifted his parents and brother with so much joy. Jasper was so excited to have a baby brother, they were so close from the very beginning of the pregnancy. Jasper continues to love him, and always will.

A service will be held on Saturday May 13, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the National Guard Armory in Mountain Home. In lieu of flowers, please give to the savings account at Wells Fargo, via Zelle, under “Haileigh Alves-Barnes” that ends in 0631. This can be done through any bank.

Please, in remembrance of CJ, hug and kiss your children an extra time today.

Cremation is under the care of Rost Funeral Home, McMurtrey Chapel.