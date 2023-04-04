May 10, 1933—April 1, 2023

BUHL — It is with great sadness that the family of Cordia “Pauline” Cantrell, of Buhl, announces her passing from Dementia at a local assisted living facility on April 1, 2023. Pauline was born in Benton, Tennessee, May 10, 1933 to Lial and Dollie (Hilliard) Whaley.

She attended high school in Castleford. She married Paul Carnahan and had two children. They later divorced and she married Donald “Dean” Cantrell in April 1957. Dean and Pauline had known each other prior to her marriage to Paul, but Dean was not ready to settle down and had returned to Arkansas. He then came back several years later. They married and together they had six more children.

Pauline worked at several different jobs over the years, but most of her life was dedicated to being a wife and a mother. Even though her own mother was talented in very many ways as a seamstress, quilter, also crocheting and embroidery, the one thing that mom enjoyed doing was embroidery. She taught this skill to some of her daughters. Even though they didn’t enjoy it as much as she did, they still remember the time they spent with her learning how to embroider. Pauline was very dedicated to her husband of 63 years who suffered from various illnesses in the last twelve years of his life. She took excellent care of him up until the time he passed. Her children are forever grateful for the care she provided for him even though it was very hard on her physically and mentally. Her love and commitment to him leaves a lasting legacy.

Pauline is survived by her children, Rebecca Frances of Edna, Texas; Ralph Carnahan of Yakima, Washington; son-in -law, Scott Hoffman of Buhl, Idaho; Judy (Keith) Cook of Filer, Idaho; Beverly (Dewey) Nipper of Buhl, Idaho; and Sherry (Jim) Byrd of Shoshone, Idaho; fourteen grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sally Cappel of Fruitland, Idaho. She loved all of her family very much and loved the time spent with each of them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lial and Dollie Whaley; one sister, Arbie Jean; brothers, Ray and Donald; two sons, Johnny Dean Cantrell and Wesley Bruce Cantrell.

The family takes great comfort in knowing that both Pauline and her daughter, Linda Hoffman, who passed away within a day of each other, are both in the presence of Jesus, completely healed, and reunited with family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 10, 2023, with a viewing beginning at 12:00 p.m., at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave. North, Buhl. Graveside service will conclude at West End Cemetery, Buhl.

