July 15, 1940—May 14, 2023

JEROME — Constance “Connie” Ruth Barnes, 82, of Jerome, passed away peacefully May 14, 2023 at Creekside Retirement Center in Jerome. Connie was born to Clifton and Reba Richesin in Athens, Tennessee. The family moved to California shortly after her birth.

Connie married Gerald Lee Barnes, October 18, 1958, and they had four children, Tracy (Kara) Barnes; Craig (Alonia) Barnes; Gerald Barnes Jr.; and Jerry Ruth Barnes (David Fox). They were blessed with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald, in October 2021.

Mom and Grandma was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 am, Friday, May 19, 2023, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 216 2nd Ave. E, Jerome. Graveside service will follow at Jerome Cemetery.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Connie’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.