PAUL — Constance Abby Dewey, 19, resident of Paul, Idaho passed away on July 7, 2022. She was born May 30, 2003 in Loveland, Colorado to Savannah Lamar. She was later adopted by Greg and Jeri Dewey (Renz) in March of 2005. February of 2016 she moved to Paul Idaho with her mom. She graduated from Mount Harrison High School in May of 2021.

Abby was well loved by many. She captivated anyone she met, and they would often say she had the most contagious smile and laugh. Abby loved to laugh and took joy in playing pranks on her sister.

She was a budding artist who saw the world unlike many others. She got her start by sculpting animals out of household tinfoil then transitioned to clay. Abby used her creativity in everything she did. She was skilled in drawing, painting, sculpting, pastry decorating, sewing, building, and any other medium you can think of. She took pride in her Halloween costumes and began the next years costume creation on November 1 . She enjoyed swimming with her mermaid tail, fishing, and archery. She was a kind and caring person who touched many lives. She will be greatly missed.

Abby is survived by her father Greg Dewey (Courtney), two stepsisters Ana and Claire. Her mother Jeri Renz and sister Taylor Dewey. Paternal grandfather Gene Dewey. Biological mother Savannah Lamar. Biological grandmother Jackie Raasch. Biological grandfather Jim Raasch. She is proceeded in death by her maternal grandmother and grandfather. As well as her paternal grandmother.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday July 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at New Life Assembly of God Church located at 254 S. Highway 24, Heyburn 83336. Flowers can be sent to the New Life Assembly of God church for the service. The family requests that any monetary donations be donated to any mental illness advocacy program.