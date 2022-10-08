 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Connie Sue Wheeler-Hill

Connie Sue Wheeler-Hill

July 4, 1934—Sept. 26, 2022

Our loving mother and grandma, Connie Wheeler-Hill, 88, passed away suddenly and most assuredly unexpectedly Sept. 26, 2022. Connie was born on the 4th of July 1934 to Earnest and Irene Wheeler in Buhl, Idaho. She was raise in Buhl and graduated from Buhl High School.

Connie married her high school sweetheart Robert P. Hill in 1953. Many life adventures awaited Connie and she met them head-on with mercy and grace.

She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, step-dad Jason Stigall and her beautiful niece Myleea Hamilton(Robertson). Connie is survived by her sister Marleen (Bob)Hamilton; daughters: Merrissa Engelhart, Gayle Jacobsen, Niki Hranac; son, Robert P. (Bonnie) Hill; 14 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; loving nieces: Jamie, Denyse and Corinna; nephews: Terry and Sage; and her wonderful extended family and friends who loved her very much and will miss her more.

This woman who loved and adored her family will be honored with a Celebration Of Her Life in the Spring 2023. Log onto www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com for a more detailed obituary.

