Connie Schorzman

RUPERT — Connie Schorzman Memorial on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The family of Connie Gail Schorzman invite classmates, neighbors and friends to a “Lawn Picnic”. You are invited to the Schorzman Family Farm at 148 W 300 N of Rupert, Idaho at 2:00 p.m. We will gather together in “Memory Of” Connie at the place she was born and raised. A picnic lunch with beverages will be served.

Connie was a member of the Minico Class of 1961.

For more information call Gary S. at 436-3982.

