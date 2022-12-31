 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Colleen Faye Tilley

1936-2022

EVERETT, Wash. — Colleen Faye Tilley, 86, passed away December 4, 2022.

An obituary for Colleen Tilley incorrectly listed the date of her funeral. It will be on January 7, 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Camano Island LDS Church.

