Oct. 5, 1935—Sep. 26, 2022

TWIN FALLS — Colleen Adams, 86, of Twin Falls passed away peacefully at Ashley Manor in Kimberly, ID Monday, September 26, 2022.

Colleen was born on October 5, 1935, in Oakley ID, the 3rd of seven children born to Albert L. and Ora Martin Anderson. She was raised and educated in Oakley where she enjoyed sports and was a cheerleader.

She married Earl Dee Gorringe in 1951 and they had two children, Kenny and Leana. They were later divorced. She married Richard “Dick” G. Adams in 1958 and together they raised three children, Kenny, Leana, and Rick. Colleen and Dick operated a motel together for many years along with the Blue Lake’s Cycle Shop. They took many motorcycle adventures together with their friends.

She adored all her grandchildren and attended all of their sports and other activities along with her generosity towards them. When not at home, she could be found either at the golf course or the ceramics shop. She was president of the Twin Falls Ladies Golf Association for many years and loved playing golf as long as she could. She also had a love for Christmas and her home was always brightly decorated both inside and out. She was also known for her annual Christmas party where everyone was welcome.

Colleen is survived by her son, Kenny (Suzanne) Gorringe of Jerome; daughter, Leana (Ron) Blackwood of Twin Falls; brother, Gordon (Sharon) Anderson of Pocatello; seven grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband; one son, Richard “Rick” A. Adams; one grandson, Tracy A. Gorringe; and her siblings: LaRae Elquist, Jack Anderson, Helen Anderson, Kenny Anderson, and Tom Anderson.

A funeral for Colleen is scheduled for Saturday, October 1, 2022 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—Maurice Bldg., starting at 10:15 a.m. There will be a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. -10:00 a.m. held at the church.