Aug. 5, 1927—Dec. 30, 2022

BURLEY — Cody B. Thornton, 95 year old Burley resident, passed away Friday, December 30, 2022 at his home in Burley.

Pastor Cody Thornton was born August 5, 1927 to Godly parents with nine siblings. At the age of 16, the Lord Jesus Christ called him into the ministry. He has dedicated his life to serving his God, Country, family and community.

Pastor Cody was a Godly man with deep convictions. He was an honorable man who lived a clean life before God and his fellow man, with a kind, compassionate heart he served others.

Pastor Cody loved our military and served as a young man in the Signal Core. He had a great respect and always honored those who sacrificed their lives for freedom. Freedom to worship God and freedom of choice and the liberty to chose your own path in life.

As Pastor and director of the Helping Hands Mission, he found great joy in serving with many others who became great friends. His desire was to gather together and celebrate the 20 years of service and wonderful memories we shared.

The community is invited to share in honoring his life and service to our community. Please come and join us for a Celebration of Freedom, to honor a life well lived, at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Hwy 24 in Rupert where Military Honors will be provided by the Mini-Cassia Veterans. A private burial will follow in the Gem Memorial Gardens in Burley. Friends may call Thursday afternoon from 3:00 to 5:00 at the Morrison Funeral Home in Rupert. This is not a funeral or a time of sorrow. Please don’t wear black but come with a heart to rejoice in his transition to his new home with the Savior he loved and served.

A live webcast will be available and maintained at morrisonfuneralhom.net