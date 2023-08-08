Dec. 23, 1950—July 30, 2023

RUPERT — Surrounded by his loved ones, Clifford B. Holbrook slipped peacefully back to his Heavenly Home on Sunday morning, July 30, 2023.

Clifford was born on Saturday, December 23, 1950 in Shelley, Idaho. He was the first of 3 sons born to Wayne Burton Holbrook and Joyce Bowen. He was raised in Blackfoot and Salmon, Idaho.

In high school Cliff was active in sports and Valedictorian. Upon graduation he was accepted at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho where he studied engineering, math and chemistry, and played football. He signed up for a Marine Corps commissioning program, completing officer candidate training after his freshman and junior years.

In the fall of 1970 Cliff met the first love of his life — Kathleen Dawna Larsen. They were married and sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Upon graduating in May 1973, Cliff was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. Over the next twenty years he served in several leadership capacities. He completed flight school; his favorite was the helicopter. His military career took him all over the world. He was promoted to Major and earned his Master’s degree in Management from Troy State University during his spare time.

In August 1985 the family moved to California where he was assigned as the officer in charge of the search and rescue unit (H&HS-37). In 1990 his squadron departed for Saudi Arabia during the Golf War. After retiring from the military, Cliff moved his family one last time to Rupert, Idaho. He taught math at Minico High School for 23 years while coaching football and track for 25 years.

In 2016 Kathleen passed away from cancer. A few months later he was called to work in the Twin Falls, Idaho Temple where he met the second love of his life Sally Ann Hull (Whitaker). They were married on October 7, 2017, and they have enjoyed many years of travel and adventure together. He acquired more grandchildren and through thick and thin kept the family together.

Clifford was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a man of great faith who served throughout his life in many Church positions including Elder’s Quorum President, Stake High Councilman, Bishop’s Counselor, Bishop, High Priests Leader and Counselor, Scout Committee Chairman, Scout Master, Ward Clerk, Executive Secretary, Young Men’s President, Ward Organist, and temple worker.

Cliff was a man of honor, courage and strength. He was excellent at organization, teaching and inspiring others . . . He was a true hero, friend, and father. Semper Fi, Hoorah, USMC Major Clifford B. Holbrook . . . Fight Spartans Fight.

Clifford is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Larsen Holbrook. He is survived by his wife, Sally Hull Holbrook, his children, Skylar Holbrook, Blake (Samantha) Holbrook, Vanessa Casper, Marika (Robert) Robinson, Shandra (Jacob) Roessler, and 12 grandchildren.

A viewing will be held Friday, August 4, 2023 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24, Rupert, Idaho and Saturday, August 5, 2023, from 9:30 am to 10:45 am at the Rupert Idaho Stake Center, 324 E. 18th Street, Rupert, Idaho. The funeral will be held immediately after at 11:00 am. Interment will be Saturday, August 5, 2023, in the Fish Haven Cemetery, Fish Haven, Idaho at 3:30 pm, with Military Rites provided by the local VFW Auxiliaries.

A live Webcast of the Funeral will be available and maintained at Morrisonfuneralhome.net. Funeral Services are under the direction of Morrison Funeral Home, 188 S. Highway 24, Rupert, Idaho.