TWIN FALLS – Tom Hopkins, 83, passed away February 13, 2023, peacefully at home. He was born on August 6, 1939, in Lucerne, Colorado. He was 1 of 9 children to Claud and Bernetta Hopkins.

His family moved from Colorado to Idaho where they eventually settled in Glenns Ferry. Tom graduated in 1957 from Glenns Ferry High School. Shortly after graduation, Tom joined the Army. While serving his term he was deployed as part of the recovery team for the Lady Be Good (aircraft) in Libya.

Upon his return, he met Sharyn Gier and married on April 24, 1965, in Twin Falls, ID. They have been by each other’s side for 57 years. Tom spent 57 years dedicated to his work at OK Auto System where he served in a management role and retired at the age of 80.

Tom “Hoppy” was a man of few words though his generosity spoke volumes. Tom loved the outdoors, whether jumping in the motorhome to meet family and friends for a weekend of camping or spending countless hours working in his yard and garden, growing plenty to share with others.

Tom was always available to help his family, friends and neighbors with any need but especially those of mechanical nature. Everything he touched was certain to be well taken care of as he always took pride with everything he did. We will all miss that quick-witted humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Claud and Bernetta Hopkins, his sisters, Verna Bennett, Betty Lou Hopkins and his brother, Donald Hopkins.

He is survived by his wife Sharyn Hopkins, and siblings Shirley Allred, Richard Hopkins (Lillian), Kay Good, Roger Hopkins (Brenda), Donna Hopkins. He had many special nieces, nephews, and treasured friends as well.

Thank you, to our family and friends for your kind words and support now and throughout the years.

In honoring Tom’s wishes, a graveside service will be at Sunset Memorial Park on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 3:00 p.m.