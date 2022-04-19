January 13, 1945—April 17, 2022

Clarus D. Nelson, 77 of Hansen, passed away at home surrounded by his family on April 17, 2022, of cancer. Clarus was born in Galesburg, Illinois, on January 13, 1945 to Dale and Virginia German Nelson.

As a youth he worked on his parent’s farm and for other farmers in the area, driving farm equipment at a young age and feeding livestock. In high school he participated in track (shot put & discus) and in football was All Western Illinois 1st team his junior & senior year. After graduating in 1963 from Alwood High School in Woodhull, Illinois, he attended Allied Institute of Technology & DeVry Institute in Chicago. In April 1966, he enlisted in the US Navy and was on the U.S.S. Becuna -SS319 until the submarine was decommissioned in Philadelphia, PA in November of 1969. He traveled the North Atlantic, Mediterranean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean. He was stationed at the Naval Submarine Base New London, CT. When he was 70 years old, he had the opportunity to visit the U.S.S. Becuna in Philadelphia, PA at the Independence Seaport Museum.

Clarus married Rose Ann Peterson on October 1, 1966 in Woodhull, Illinois. On October 1, 2021, they celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. After the navy Clarus and Rose Ann left for Idaho in December of 1969. He sold insurance in the Apple Valley area (Parma, ID) up until he started at Idaho Power in April of 1970. In 1975 the family moved to Hansen, Idaho. Clarus held many positions during his 31 years at Idaho Power. He rose quickly in the company: construction electrician, construction full foreman, division full foreman and finally southern division substation supervisor.

Clarus enjoyed all sports but especially watching football. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Bears. He also enjoyed being in the mountains, camping, fishing, golfing, gardening, bowling, playing cards, cooking, traveling and at the time of illness was working on a HO model scale railroad. He never turned down an opportunity to travel to Sandpoint and enjoyed being on Lake Pend Oreille. Even though he never graduated from Hansen or the University of Idaho he was a loyal and faithful fan and supporter of both schools. For 33 years he enjoyed going to U of I football games to watch the vandals in the Kibbie Dome. As a 4-H Horse Leader for 14 years he always took a week of vacation off to spend the time with his daughters (Kim & Dacia) at the Twin Falls County Fair. He didn’t even like horses but his daughters did. Clarus was always actively involved and supported his daughters’ hobbies, interests and activities and continued that tradition with his two grandsons, Zakary & Colby. The grandsons said If grandpa can’t fix it, no one can. Even though he never had any sons he treated his sons in law Marvin & Ramiro as his own.

Clarus is remembered with love by his wife, Rose Ann of Hansen, daughters Kim (Marvin) Sharp of Lemhi, Idaho, Dacia (Ramiro) Hernandez of Hansen, Idaho along with grandsons Zakary and Colby Hernandez of Hansen, Idaho and extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Virginia Nelson. The family would like to thank all of his doctors: Dr. Hymas, Dr. Ball, and the late Dr. Smith as well as Hospice Visions of Twin Falls for their excellent care of Clarus. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Visions.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls with a viewing beforehand beginning at 1 p.m.

For those wishing to share memories and condolences online please visit www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.