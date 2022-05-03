May 25, 1933—April 28, 2022

Clara Vee Wight Beyler, age 88, passed away on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at the home of her son, Marty, in Malad, Idaho.

She was born May 25, 1933, in Declo, Idaho, to Harvey J and Sarah Mae Darrington Wight at the home of her maternal grandparents. She started school in Juniper, Idaho, and when that school closed, her mother took the kids to stay with her parents in Declo so they could attend school there. When she was in the fifth grade her family moved to Malta where she finished her education, graduating from Raft River High School.

She married Grant Beyler in the Logan Utah Temple on Feb 5, 1952. Shortly after their marriage, they lived in Escondido, California, where Grant was stationed while serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Their first son, Mike, was born during this time. After the service, they made their home in Malta where they raised their six children.

She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served as ward and stake Relief Society President, and Gospel Doctrine teacher, among many other callings. Her last calling before leaving Malta was that of a chorister, which she enjoyed very much. Together with her husband, they served a mission to Oakland, California, and later officiated at the Logan Temple.

She leaves behind a legacy of music, art, and family history. Above all else, she cherished time spent with her beloved family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Grant; a son, Michael; her parents, Harvey and Sarah Wight; and three siblings, Jack, Harold, and LaRene (Whitaker).

She is survived by five children, Darlene (Terry) Briggs, Sue (Joe) Barrett, Judy Beyler (Kevin Morley), Marty (CarrieSue) Beyler, and Sherri (Doug) Christenson; one sister, Donna Butler; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 N 1st St. West, in Malta, with Bishop Layne Schumann officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.

Family and friends will be received at the Church from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.