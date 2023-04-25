Aug. 4, 1928—April 13, 2023

PAUL — Christina (Riedlinger) Jennings, 94, of Paul, Idaho, returned home to be with her Savior, April 13, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She was born August 4, 1928 in McIntosh, South Dakota to John and Emma (Renz) Riedlinger. She married Vern Jennings on April 12, 1954 in Elko, Nevada, and they had two daughters.

Christina was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed time baking and cooking dinners for her family. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren baking with them, playing games with them or being silly with them.

She loved the Lord and was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church in Paul where she participated in Ruth and Naomi, Awanas, Bible School, Choir, and taught Sunday School in the nursery for many many years.

Christina also worked as a cook for the Minidoka School District for 24 years until she retired in 1994.

She is proceeded in death by her husband, Vern, daughter, Linda, her parents, John and Emma (Renz) Riedlinger, five sisters: Betty Jennings, Leona Connor, Lorena Comstock, Alma Requa, Alvina Praegitzer and three brothers: Otto Riedlinger, Herbert Riedlinger and Ruben Riedlinger.

She is Survived by her daughter, Joyce (Mike) Garner of Burley; sister, Caroline Davis of Paul; three grandchildren: Megan (Sal) Hernandez, of Meridian, ID, Jack (Kerri) Garner of South Jordan, UT and Marc (Hunter) Garner of South Jordan, UT; three great-grandchildren: Zaidyn, Madisyn and Jovi; and many nieces and nephews.

The Family would like to thank Minidoka Home Health Aides, and Parke View Care Center.

The funeral was held Friday, April 21, 2023 at The First Baptist Church, 25 N. 4th St. E, Paul, Idaho with Pastor Warren Rachele. Burial will follow at the Paul Cemetery.

Family and Friends were received from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Hansen Mortuary Chapel, 710 6th St., Rupert Idaho and at the church one hour prior to the services.

Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church in Paul (now known as Hope Community Church).