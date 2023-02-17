Oct. 21, 1957—Feb. 2, 2023

BUHL — Our dear friend Chris passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at his beloved farm in Buhl on February 2, 2023.

He was raised in southern California where he loved to surf, ski and go on adventures with his friends. He first came to Idaho in 1985 to work in Telecommunications for a short time. He later returned as he loved Idaho and the people he met in the area, so he bought a small farm near Buhl in 1992.

His career took him many places around the country until he was finally able to move permanently back to Buhl.

He had close friends in the area and in other states that he cared very much for and was always there to help those close to him.

He loved pets, especially cats, and cared for lost and stray animals that he came across. In fact his desire in life seemed to be one to help and serve others.

He will be greatly missed by his friends and others he touched in the community.