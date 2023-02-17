Oct. 21, 1957—Feb. 2, 2023
BUHL — Our dear friend Chris passed away unexpectedly yet peacefully at his beloved farm in Buhl on February 2, 2023.
He was raised in southern California where he loved to surf, ski and go on adventures with his friends. He first came to Idaho in 1985 to work in Telecommunications for a short time. He later returned as he loved Idaho and the people he met in the area, so he bought a small farm near Buhl in 1992.
His career took him many places around the country until he was finally able to move permanently back to Buhl.
He had close friends in the area and in other states that he cared very much for and was always there to help those close to him.
He loved pets, especially cats, and cared for lost and stray animals that he came across. In fact his desire in life seemed to be one to help and serve others.
He will be greatly missed by his friends and others he touched in the community.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.