TWIN FALLS — Chet Neal Kirkpatrick, 29, died in Twin Falls, Idaho, on July 10, 2023.
Funeral Services for Chet were held on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Dubois Community Center. He is interred at the Dubois Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.