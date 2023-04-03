March 1, 1944—March 20, 2023

ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Cheryl was born in Rupert, Idaho, in 1944. She grew up in Southern Idaho where she graduated from Minico High School in 1962.

She met and married the love of her life Ronald Matheson and together they had 3 children and farmed on the north side of Paul. They lived in Idaho, Texas, and then settled in California.

During her lifetime she was a farmer’s wife, a small animal technician and an accounts payable manager at Color Spot Nursery. Her passion was her family.

Cheryl is proceeded in death by her parents, Walt and Lois Toevs, husband, Ronald, son, Gilbert Blake and brother, Jay. She is survived by her sister, Susan Foust (Don), children, Mary Anne Dijak (Richard) and Weldon Matheson, daughter-in-law, Arlene Matheson (Blake), 9 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held and streamed on July 8, 2023 in Escondido, California, at First United Methodist Church of Escondido.