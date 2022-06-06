May 7, 1937—June 3, 2022
BEND — Charlotte Treiber Spreier Shugart died peacefully on Friday, June 3 at the age of 85 in Bend, Oregon. Charlotte was born in Boise grew up in Paul. She later attended Idaho State College in Pocatello where she studied Biology.
She was an insurance professional for most of her life in Southern CA, and was very active in Insurance Women of Orange County. Family, music and faith were important parts of her life. She played clarinet and piano in dance bands in her youth, and was an accomplished pianist. Throughout her life she was involved in various ministries, most recently sharing her piano performances with assisted living residents. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Prineville, OR. Her zest for life and relentlessly positive outlook gave her strength and grace in all circumstances.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her first husband Raymond D. Spreier and her second husband Jack Shugart. She is survived by her sister-in-law Joyce Amlick Dunn of Arroyo Grande, CA, and her sons: Rev. Raymond J. (and Nancy) Spreier of Bend, and Russell (and Qing) Spreier of Hacienda Heights, CA. She is also survived by five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In her latter years, she was surrounded by three generations of family in Central Oregon. The family asks that people honor her memory by supporting music education in our schools.
