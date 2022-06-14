May 11, 1932—June 1, 2022

HYDE PARK, UT — Charlotte Schorzman, 90, of Hyde Park, UT, passed away June 1, 2022 after a very short struggle with lung cancer. Her daughter held her hand as she moved from this life to the next.

Charlotte Lucille (Bond) Schorzman was born May 11, 1932 to Ernest and Norma (Harris) Bond in Burley, ID. Charlotte lived and attended school in Rupert, ID until she married Lloyd Eugene Schorzman also of Rupert. He was the son of Theodore and Iona (Kusler) Schorzman.

Charlotte and Lloyd lived many years in Sublett, ID, farming, ranching, and raising a family. Charlotte taught sewing lessons and sold sewing machines for many years; if you learned to sew with her you learned to do it right. She was renowned for her pie making skills at Durfee’s Cafe and Truckstop off I-84 between Sublett and Malta, ID. Forty-five pies a day was the norm and the truckers would hand their tips directly to her and thank her for her efforts.

In 1973 Charlotte and Lloyd changed course and purchased the local general store in Malta, ID, and Schorzman’s Mercantile began its 25-year history serving and supporting the local community. When Lloyd passed away in 2005, Charlotte moved to Hyde Park, UT to be near family.

Charlotte was preceded in death by her beloved husband Lloyd, her parents, Ernest and Norma (Harris) Bond, a brother Ernest and his wife Fumiko, her daughter-in-law Karen (Ohman) Schorzman, and her mother’s second husband Hubert R. Seal.

She is survived by her son Steven Schorzman of Pocatello, ID; daughters: Janet (Kirt) Yates of Malta, ID, Marie (Steve) Brenk of Salt Lake City, UT and Christi (Perry) Tracy of Hyde Park, UT; and her sister, Carol (Dean) York of Rocklin, CA. Charlotte has 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the care-givers who showed their love and support of Charlotte for the last five years while in assisted living. Special thanks to Nurse Kristie Wilkinson and her staff with Enhabit Home Health of Logan, UT.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Mala Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Ward Building. Viewing for family and friends will be held for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial In the Valley Vu Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.