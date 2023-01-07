Oct. 2, 1941 - Jan. 4, 2023

Charlotte Ann Hartley, was born on October 2, 1941, to Charles and Lucille Robinson of Twin Falls, Idaho. She went to dance in heaven with Jesus on January 4, 2023, surrounded by her family at Intermountain Health Care, in Burley, Idaho. Charlotte married the love of her life, Delbert Hartley on April 6, 1958, together they raised 5 children. She loved her family with all she had, was a mother to everyone, loved the lord, and gave the best wet sloppy kisses ever!

Charlotte had a love for gardening, and passed her green thumb down to her daughters. She also loved baking wedding cakes with her mom and they done this for many years. She was a great cook and collected and perfected many different recipes. Her kids and grandkids classified a couple of her dishes as “Grandma's Famous Macaroni and Cheese” and “Grandma's Famous Dinner Rolls”. She was an amazing seamstress and designed and made several family members wedding dresses, which will be treasured forever. Charlotte was a keeper of all things. Every trinket she saw, she had to have for the pattern, so she could try her hand at making it. She also loved their family Labor Day Camping trips. When her children got older, Charlotte worked for Bakker Brothers where she was the Secretary and later became the Sales and Seed Representative and traveled all over the United States, she was awarded the top salesman. Charlotte and Delbert also worked for SunSeeds, where she was a trial farm operator for the farm that Delbert operated.

Charlotte is survived by her 5 children, Debbie (Rob) Povlsen of Burley, Rick (Debbie) Hartley of Jerome, Jeanie (Casey) Fallert of Buhl, Kyle (Bobbie Jo) Hartley of Jerome, and Mark Hartley of Boise; one sister, Kathy (Javier) Paredez; 15 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and her dog Teeny.

She is preceded in death by Delbert her loving husband and soul mate of 50 years, her parents, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers.

The family would like to extend their sincerest “Thank You” to Dr. North (physician), Liz Crowder (personal care), and Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital and Staff for the special care and treatment they gave our sweet mom over the years.

A viewing for friends and family will be on Monday, January 9, 2023 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.; funeral services will be on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Both events will be held at Rosenau Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho. Burial will be at Twin Fall Cemetery, immediately following the funeral.