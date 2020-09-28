Charlie Paulk

In 1979, he married Karan Gray, and they were together until his passing. In 1987, the Paulks moved to Kimberly, where they have resided since. Idaho was home. Charlie worked as an electrician for Westphal & Sons Electrical in Filer until his health no longer allowed him to do so. He was very good at what he did and loved the job. Numerous businesses and residences in the area have his work in them. After retirement, he’ d occasionally see a utility vehicle around the valley and would express how he wished he could still work.