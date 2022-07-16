Charles "West" Stone

March 29, 1922 - July 11, 2022

World War II Veteran

West Stone, 100, a beloved husband, father and grandfather went home to be with his savior on July 11, 2022. He died at home with family beside him. West was born at home to Floyd and Geneva Stone on March 29, 1922 in San Jose, California. He attended school in and graduated from San Jose.

He served in the United States Army for three years, from 1942 till 1945, as a motorcycle currier mainly in France and Germany. He landed on Normandy Beach on day 7. He was part of the Armored Division and survived World War II earning 2 purple hearts for his service. He also survived the Great Depression.

After returning home, West married the love of his life, Clara Elaine Schiermeyer, on December 4, 1949, and celebrated 72 years of happy marriage. West built or remodeled every home they lived in. The family has fond memories of living in a barn he built, living in one half and milking cows in the other half.

West received Jesus as his Savior in 1953 and loved his Lord and Savior most of all and prayed for his family on a daily basis. He always had words of wisdom to share with them. His desire was that his children and grandchildren would serve God. After moving to Idaho, he attended Grace Baptist Church with his family and then Cornerstone Baptist these past few years.

The family has fond memories of hunting trips with dad and the stories he could tell, fishing, camping on family vacations, backpacking into the White Cloud Mountains and horseback riding. He loved to take his children and grandchildren on long horseback rides into the Snake River canyon or in the mountains. He was also known to instigate great water fights at family gatherings or wrestling matches.

In California, West had a grade A dairy in Cottonwood CA. He also worked on the "Glory Hole" project in Redding, CA. In 1969 they moved from Palo Cedro to Jerome. West worked construction for many years for Miller Construction. He helped do the concrete footings for the now Perrine Bridge. He loved to show people the pictures of his work on this structure. He also worked on several other bridges in Idaho. After retiring, he cut wood and sold it. Retirement did not slow him down, he built a home for him and his wife as well as helped anyone who needed it and always asked what he could do. Retirement allowed him and Clara to travel across the United States and to be campground hosts at Alturas Lake. They would spend winters in Texas with their son.

West was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; a daughter; a son-in-law, Glen Ferrel; and two great granddaughters, Margie Grace Shook and Melissa Joy Andrews.

He is survived by his wife, Clara; their three sons, Daniel (Joymae) Stone, Clay (Bonnie) Stone, and Willis (Jill) Stone; three daughters, Louise Ferrel, Genny Stone and Mary (Mark) Gray; 18 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, who were all his treasures from God.

The family wishes to thank Bridgeview Estates for their care during his stay there and to Hospice Visions for their compassion and care the last few months.

A Celebration of Life will be announced for August 2022.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on West's memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.