May 5, 1935—April 28, 2022

Charles V. Merrill, age 87, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at a home surrounded by family on April 28, 2022.

Charles was preceded in death by his son, Mark Bail in 2021. Survived by his son Edward Merrill and his wife Angie. Daughters- Shelley Lappin, and Linda Smallwood. Son, Kevin Bail, and wife Jeannie. Daughter- Wendy Frisbie and husband Jerry. Daughter, Bonnie Bail. He also has multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho, on May 3rd at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Hospice Visions.

To view full life sketch go to: magicvalleyfuneralhome.com