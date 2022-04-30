May 5, 1935—April 28, 2022
Charles V. Merrill, age 87, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at a home surrounded by family on April 28, 2022.
Charles was preceded in death by his son, Mark Bail in 2021. Survived by his son Edward Merrill and his wife Angie. Daughters- Shelley Lappin, and Linda Smallwood. Son, Kevin Bail, and wife Jeannie. Daughter- Wendy Frisbie and husband Jerry. Daughter, Bonnie Bail. He also has multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at Parke’s Funeral Home in Twin Falls, Idaho, on May 3rd at 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made to Hospice Visions.
To view full life sketch go to: magicvalleyfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.