Feb. 10, 1962—July 19, 2023

GOODING — Charles Scott Andrus was born February 10, 1962, to Charles L. “Chuck” and Norene (VanOrman) Andrus in Jerome, Idaho. He passed away on July 19, 2023, in Gooding, Idaho at Bennett Hills Care Facility supported by his loving family through an extended illness. Scott was 61 years old.

At an early age, Scotty was encouraged to participate in sports, but it just wasn’t his thing. He was an outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, motorcycles, and fixing up his 4-wheel drives but more than anything, he loved his Labrador hunting dogs. He took pride in raising and training his registered Labrador Retrievers. Ace, Yukon, Louie, Juno, Lucy, Moose, and Angus were his family.

In his teenage years, he had many adventures afield with lifelong friends, Scott Fuller and Gene Jackson. He was involved in rifle club, drama, and FFA. He was a Champion Hog Showman and raised a Grand Champion Hog. Scotty was an excellent marksman winning many awards for his shooting ability. For many years during duck season, Scotty could be found every weekend on the Snake River hunting in one of his many duck blinds with his brother Randy, Gordon Grove, cousin Jeff VanOrman, and buddy Scott Fuller.

After graduating from Jerome High School, Scotty attended Ricks College to get a degree in Small Engine Repair. Over the years he worked for Jerome Implement, Don’s Kawasaki, Adventure Motorsports, and Action Cycles and Sleds. It was during those years he met his close friends, Sean Madsen and Ron Jones. He also established a successful pest control business he operated for many years, H.I.D Pest Control. Honesty, integrity, and dependability were words he lived by.

Scotty was also affectionately known as “Uncle Buck” by his nieces, nephews, and adopted nephews Cody and Robbie Grove. He loved them all as if they were his own. He had a way of making everyone laugh and enjoy a good time when he was around. He was a great storyteller with his words and impressions, keeping everyone in stitches of laughter.

The family would like to thank Sean Madsen and Robbie Grove for the friendship and care they offered to Scotty over the years. We would like to also thank all the medical professionals who gave Scotty comfort and care, especially Jessica with Idaho Home Health & Hospice for her love and compassionate care given to Scotty.

Scotty was preceded in death by his parents, Chuck and Norene Andrus; and his sister, Candy (Kate) Howard.

Scotty is survived by his brother, Randy; sister-in-law, Beth Andrus; nieces: Katy (Jared) Ratliff and their children: Alyssa, Hailey, Ryan, and Aubrey Jo, Amy (Darin) Stratton, Mallory (Austin) Hocking and their children: Brylee and Jaysie, Laurie (Cooper) Nuffer and their children: Pendleton and Quaylo, Carli (Cody) Bunn; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is also survived by his lifelong friend, considered as another brother, Gordon Grove, and his children: Cody and Robbie.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 26 N 100 E, Jerome, with a visitation beginning at 9:00 am.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Scotty’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.