April 11, 1927—May 4, 2022

Charles Loader Thomson, age 95, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends on May 4, 2022.

Chuck (or “Pops” as he was known to many) was born in Filer, Idaho on April 11, 1927 to Sam and Joyce Thomson. Chuck was youngest of four children. In 1933, Chuck’s parents moved him to Knight’s Landing, California where he spent the majority of his life. Chuck met the love of his life, Edna May Magonegil, and they married on November 20, 1949 in Woodland, California where they lived for 61 years before Edna’s passing in 2010.

Chuck is preceded in death by both his parents and his siblings. He is survived by his daughter Joy (Dean) Bearden of Yuma, AZ, his son Chuck (Jayna) Thomson of Twin Falls, Idaho; nine (9) grandchildren: Kimmie (Jeff) Layman of Aumsville, Oregon; Danielle (David) Hidlebaugh of St. Paul, Minnesota; Brandi Bearden of Sacramento, California; Tiffany Brimm of Redding, California; Toni (Deril) Taylor of Central Point, Oregon; Brent (Karissa) Thomson of Central Point, Oregon; Ashley Locke of Rupert, Idaho; Morgan Locke of Bliss, Idaho; and Quinten Locke of Gooding, Idaho; fifteen (15) great-grandchildren and two (2) great-great grandsons.

A viewing for family and friends will be held at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls on May 13, 2022, from 5 – 7 P.M. with a Celebration of Life follow at Canyon Crest Events Center on May 14, 2022 from 2 – 6 PM. A graveside service will be held on June 18, 2022 at Monument Hill Memorial Park in Woodland, California.

Those who wish may share memories and condolences on his memorial page at www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.