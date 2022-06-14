Charles Jones

Jan. 2, 1973—June 2, 2022
Charles passed away June 2, 2022 in Nampa Id. He was born Jan. 2 1973 to Bonnie Lea McGhee-Jones and Melvin O. Jones in Jerome Id. He was raised by his grandparents Barnie and Mildred McGhee in Jerome.
He is survived by his mother Bonnie Lea Durfee; his brothers: Chris and Tony; several aunts and uncles and cousins.
No services are planned. He will be interred at the Jerome Cemetery by his grandparents. Special thanks go out to his many caregivers who helped out during his life.
