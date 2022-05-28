March 11, 1955—May 23, 2022

It is with tremendous grief that the family of Charles Gustav Hahn announces his passing on May 23, 2022 at the age of 67 after battling liver cancer. Born March 11, 1955, in the City of Sacramento, Chuck passed away peacefully in his Twin Falls home surrounded by loved ones.

Graced with a wild head of red hair and piercing blue eyes, Chuck’s personality and passion matched his striking features all the way to the end. A man of quick wit and brilliant humor, Chuck kept the family laughing to tears with enough one liners to make a decent run at stand up comedy as a second career. His zeal for the fun side of life, and a go-get-em and get-em-fast attitude kept Chuck on his motorcycle making long rides through endless Idaho roads. Those roads usually led to the hills south of town, where Chuck slept under the star strewn night skies camping with friends and family. His loyalties were fierce to his NY Giants and local Boise State Broncos, but even more so to those he cared about.

A man of varied musical taste, Chuck enjoyed all the greats: Tom Petty, Marvin Gaye, and Al Green, but always the rocker at heart, one could never go wrong turning up a little Def Leppard when Chuck was in the room. His culinary expertise centered around a Weber grill and very detailed processes for grilling up delicious BBQ’s. If he wasn’t grilling in the backyard, then he was tending to it, cultivating its beauty. Always with a cold beer in hand, Chuck would point out tiny dry patches in the yard with grim dismay and vow to his listening visitor that he would conquer it and produce the most pristine lawn this planet had ever seen. Chuck loved life, he loved what life had to offer, and he took it all in, living life as fully as anyone ever has.

Chuck is survived by his two daughters, Jessica Hahn and Alexis Braga (Dan), his wife Carla Potter, his son Shaun Potter, his sisters Debra Stevens, Jenifer Larsen, and Lydia B. Hahn, ten grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his father, mother, brother, and grandson.

Celebration of Life will be at 601 Sunrise Blvd. N, at 2pm on June 2, 2022.