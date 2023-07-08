Oct. 2, 1930—June 20, 2023

BUHL — It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our loving husband, father and grandfather.

We celebrate a life well lived.

Charles F. Stillman “Chuck” was born in Salt Lake City October 2, 1930 to John and Vernetta (Reynolds) Stillman. As an only child he spent all his youthful summers picking fruit on the family farm. This experience cemented his decision to get a college degree.

After serving two years in the Army during the Korean War, he returned to the University of Utah and completed his BS in Civil Engineering. He then took a job with the Idaho Department of Transportation in Boise, Idaho and that is where he met his soul mate and wife, Raquel J. Olsen of 67 years.

Chuck and Raquel were married September 29, 1956 and created their home in Salt Lake City. Their three daughters were blessed to come from this union.

Chuck worked at Kennecott Utah Copper in various engineering capacities and retired in 1993. Chuck and Raquel moved to Idaho in 2001 where he spent his time golfing and gardening. Besides being generous with his family and friends, Chuck also donated to every charity that wrote to him. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choice.

His survivors, who mourn this great man, are his loving wife, Raquel; daughters: JoLynda, Kelli (Bob) and Michele (Chris); six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He helped all of us with construction projects and there are memories of his help and handiwork everywhere. His memory will live forever in our hearts through life lessons and generosity.

So long Dad — We love you more than tongue can tell!