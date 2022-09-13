SARATOGA SPRINGS — Charles Ewing Clark died peacefully at home on September 1. He was born in Rupert, Idaho to Ray Ewing Clark and Amy Henrietta Bouse on May 31, 1926. They lived in Paul, Idaho where Charles graduated Valedictorian of his class.

He served in the Navy the last two years of WWII on an aircraft carrier in the Pacific. He was released from the service and attended the University of Idaho where he graduated as a Civil Engineer.

He went to Alaska to work for the Corp of Engineers. He returned to Idaho where he married Renee Gillett. They celebrated their Seventieth Wedding Anniversary this August.

They lived in Anchorage, Alaska for eight years while he worked as a Construction Supervisor. He then worked for Federal Electric Corp as Project Maintenance Supervisor. Their four children, Steve, Tom, Cordell and Kristen were born there.

He left Alaska to work in Moses Lake, Washington for a short period then he took an assignment in Europe locating communication station sights for the US Air Force throughout Greece, Italy, Spain, and Turkey. His family joined him for another four plus years in Rome, Italy.

Later he returned to Rupert, Idaho where he worked for Larry Wright’s Construction Co. and Kleopfers Concrete Co.

He decided to have another adventure and went to work in Lesotho, Africa for three years accompanied by Renee. He then spent one year working on a New Jersey highway then off they went to Pakistan where he supervised the reconstruction of a national Highway for three years. From there he moved to Indonesia and worked two years on the island of Java, and the next five on the islands of Sulawesi and Timor where he supervised the rebuilding of roads sponsored by USAID .

Charles retired at 70 and he and Renee fulfilled a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Polynesian Islands.

He loved to fish and helped Renee with their large vegetable and flower garden. Charles was known for his good weeding tools that he made for Renee and other gardeners. In 2018 they moved to Saratoga Springs to live with their son Steve and wife Kathleen.

He is survived by his sons; Steven, Thomas, Cordell and daughter Kristen; and adopted daughter Junelle Houston and wife Renee.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Rupert 4th Ward Chapel. Viewing for family and friends will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Friday, September 16, 2022 at Hansen Mortuary and for one hour prior to the services at the church. Services will conclude with burial in the Paul Cemetery under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.