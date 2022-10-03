Feb. 7, 1944—Sept. 25, 2022

HAILEY — Charles “Chuck” Turner passed away on September 25, 2022, at his home North of Hailey, Idaho.

He was 78. Born to Ray W. and Patricia A. Turner on February 7, 1944, in Wendell, Idaho. Chuck graduated high school in 1962 and continued his education at the University of Idaho, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree majoring in English.

After graduating college, Chuck accepted a position at the Blaine County School District, where he dedicated his service for 32 years, 1967-1999. For 32 years, Chuck was more than just a teacher, he was a community leader. Willingly taking on the hard jobs, leading his staff, communicating with parents, and educating the youth. He continued his education at the College of Idaho, where he received his Master’s in Administration. Soon after, Chuck was selected for a Principal position at Wood River Junior High School. During his tenure as Principal, Chuck transitioned the Junior High School into a bona fide Middle School, which earned him recognition, and he was awarded Idaho State Secondary Principal of the Year, 1994-1995. Chuck credited this honor to his Districts support and the hard work from his staff. Turner Field was named in his honor in 1999.

Chuck was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping. He was also a Wildland Fire Fighter from 1968-2004. Chuck “Oh Balls” Turner was awarded the Certificate of Merit by the Sawtooth National Forest in recognition of sustained superior performance in supervision and training of the Ketchum engine crew, and ensuring safe operations during wildland fire fighting, prescribed burn, and District work assignments.

Chuck was always looking for new ways to serve the community he loved. He served as the Disaster Services Coordinator for the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office from 1999-2017. He was awarded the Idaho Distinguished Service Medal, Military Division, from the State of Idaho for his outstanding leadership, professionalism, and efforts that resulted in significant contributions to the effectiveness and success of hazard preparation and response in Blaine County.

Chuck’s passion was not always work. The thing he enjoyed most in life was spending time with his sweet little wife, Ilene, of 47 years. They were married at the Presbyterian Church, on September 27, 1975. Chuck and Ilene enjoyed all things the outdoors has to offer. They especially enjoyed their animals. It’s impossible to count the number of dogs, and feline, that have become family at the Turner house. He also enjoyed coffee and breakfast with his close friends, they called it “Church”.

Chuck is survived by his wife Ilene; his two stepson’s: Kip, and Eric (Laura) Brower; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; siblings: Rob (Kathy) Turner, Patti (Ernie) Watkins; and nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Louise McBride; and brother-in-law, Louis Uhl.

Proceeded in death by his parents, Raymond and Patricia Turner, in-laws Chris and Dorthy Uhl, stepson Scott Brower, nephew Kirk Turner Watkins, and brother-in-law Kyle McBride.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the Wood River Chapel. Funeral services will be held the following day, Friday, October 7, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Community Campus.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blaine Senior Connection or the charity of your choice.

We invite friends and family to share a memory or leave a condolence at www.woodriverchapel.com.