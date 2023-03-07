Jan. 6, 1943—Dec. 19, 2022

TWIN FALLS — An honored husband, father, grandfather and physician, Dr. Charles Leo Cutler, 79, of Twin Falls, Idaho passed on Monday, December 19, 2022 at his home surrounded by family and his wife of 35 years, Carolyn (Wyllie) Cutler.

Charles “Chic” Cutler was born on January 6, 1943 in Preston, Idaho to Keith and Ula Cutler. He was the second of four children and is survived by his siblings: Terry Thode, Kathy Gibson and Jeff Cutler.

Chic graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1961. He attended University of Idaho, receiving a Bachelor’s of Science in 1965. Chic continued his education getting a Medical degree from the University of Utah School of Medicine in 1970.

He was then drafted into the Navy in 1971 and served two years at the San Diego Naval Hospital as a Physician. When he returned home, he practiced medicine as a Urologist to serve the community in which he was raised for 53 years.

He was physically active his entire life and his mother used to tell stories of how she had to tie a rope around his waist with the other end to a tree so he wouldn’t run out of the yard. Chic played both high school and college golf and basketball and went on to make golf an enduring pastime until just weeks before his death. Blue Lakes Country Club was Chic’s home away from home. When Chic wasn’t playing golf with Carolyn, he was playing with friends from all over the country and was sure to be seen “at the club” with Jimmy Pervis and David Driscoll who were his lifelong friends. Chic was an incredibly talented athlete and a golf icon in the Magic Valley. Legend has it that Chic was the only person in the history of BLCC to break 80 twice in one day—once right-handed and once left-handed.

Chic married Sharon (Hall) Nelson in 1965 and had two children who he was immensely proud of: Curtis Cutler of Boise, Idaho and Carrie Musicant of San Diego, California. He inherited three more children when he remarried to Carolyn in 1987, Ann Cornell Murray of Boise, Idaho, James Cornell of Twin Falls, Idaho and Summer Stout-Bloyer of Phoenix, Arizona, whom he showed the same love, generosity, and care. Chic and Carolyn enjoyed their 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren and opened their home to playdates, parties and sleepovers. “Grandma and Grandpa’s house” was the heart of many family events.

Chic had a dry wit, found himself in many hilarious situations and was one of the best storytellers of all time. He was known for his compassionate bedside manner and gifts as a surgeon. He has saved lives, changed lives, inspired golfers and medical professionals; and lived a life full of travel, friends, and service.

Chic retired in 2011 and he and Carolyn spent their time walking, golfing, watching Masterpiece Theater, and traveling to visit their children and grandchildren, who ironically live near world class golf-courses.

Chic received a terminal diagnosis in early December 2022, and three weeks later, peacefully left this life, at home, holding hands with his partner and best-friend, Carolyn.

Chic respectfully requested that we refrain from a public funeral service, however, our family would appreciate memories, stories, love and condolences to be sent to the following email address: summer.heartandmind@gmail.com.