March 3, 1969—June 7, 2022

BOISE — Charles “Blake” Humphrey, 53, of Boise, ID, passed away on June 7, 2022, from complications due to diabetes. Blake was born on March 3, 1969 in Phoenix, Arizona to parents Marghee Scott Arnhart and Dr. Miles Humphrey. He was the middle of three children.

After living briefly in Concord, California, Blake’s family moved to Kimberly, Idaho in 1972. Blake was raised in Twin Falls, Idaho after 1975, and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1987. While in high school Blake rose to become President of the Debate Team. He graduated from Boise State University in 1995 and was a member of the Beta Sigma Epsilon Fraternity.

Blake worked as an IT Support Technician for most of his adult life, spending time in San Diego, California and Hailey, Idaho before moving back to Boise, where he ultimately settled. Blake was a loyal friend and family member. He was a fantastic, loving uncle to his two nephews and niece.

To his friends and family Blake was known for being snarky, yet this quality was always eclipsed by his caring and kindness. He was full of wit and commanded an impressive vocabulary. He was an individualist with his own unique approach. Blake became a state-authorized officiant so he could lead his friends’ wedding ceremonies. One of his most endearing traits was his love for his dogs, Fergie and Zoey. Blake enjoyed outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, and (in his younger days) rock climbing and white-water rafting. One of his favorite places was beautiful Stanley, ID, where he wished for his ashes to be spread.

To the chagrin of many a bachelorette, Blake remained single. Blake is survived by sister Sara (JJ) Astorquia, brother Scott (Carrie) Humphrey, mother Margaret Scott Arnhart, and father Miles (Janie) Humphrey.

An outdoor memorial service and reception will be held in his honor from 1-4 pm on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at 1805 W Spanish Bay Dr., Eagle, ID. We invite you to make a donation to the Idaho Humane Society or the American Diabetes Association in his honor in lieu of sending flowers.