May 26, 1931—Feb. 12, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Charles Allen Dana Jr. passed peacefully in his home in Twin Falls, Idaho on February 12, 2023.

He was born May 26, 1931, in Ord, Nebraska, to Charles and Rose Dana.

The family moved to Buhl, Idaho, and he was raised on a farm. After graduating from Buhl High School, he enlisted in the Navy and served four years as a Gunner’s Mate on the USS Philippine Sea. After an honorable discharge, he met and married Betty Lee Mosley on November 24, 1955.

He and his brother, Paul, owned and operated John Deere Implement in Buhl until he bought a farm in Melon Valley. There he raised his four children while working as a field man for Green Giant. He retired at the age of 60 in 1991.

In retirement, he and Betty moved to Lake Havasu, Arizona until returning to Twin Falls in 2013. Charles’ joys of life were fishing, hunting, camping, gardening, family, and friends.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and daughter, Kim Parker. He is survived by David and Roxanne Dana, Andrea and Scott Walden, Teresa and Glenn Robinette; partner, Maida Lee; three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Charles’ Life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at West End Cemetery, 1574 East 4150 North, Buhl.

