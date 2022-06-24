Nov. 18, 1997 - June 17, 2022

Chancelor Clark Maughan, 25, returned home to his heavenly father on Friday, June 17, 2022. Chancelor was born on Tuesday, November 18, 1997 to Jennifer Ruth Maughan in Payson, Utah. Chancelor spent his early childhood in Pocatello, Idaho attending Poohs Half Acre, Grace Lutheran Pocatello Charter School, where he was loved by so many. All the staff had a soft spot for him in their hearts. At the age of seven Chancelor gained his father, Keaton J. Irby and his entire family moved to Twin Falls to start their new chapter. Chancelor attended Sawtooth Elementary "PRISON" as he called it, O'Leary Middle School, Dixie High School (St. George, UT) and Bruins High School.

As a little guy Chancelor had a drive for everything to do with athletics - t-ball, taekwondo, swimming lessons, golf lessons, hunting and fishing which led to a passion to compete in summer swimming teams and golfing tournaments.

His happy place was in the mountains, in the open fresh air with beautiful streams and wildlife, along with becoming a father to his son Jamison at a young age. Whether he was hunting birds to elk, fishing for trout to salmon, his energy and drive was endless. Chance touched every person he met and brightened any room he walked into. Chancelor was such a unique young man with so many bold and beautiful characteristics, his favorite thing to do was protect his momma and pound on his little sisters. With a passion to please, zest for life, that infectious Maughan smile, a heart full of humbleness with unconditional love for all his friends and family. He has now left a void on this earth that no one can replace.

Chancelor is preceded in death by his great-grandparents - Ralph Clark and Betty Maughan; grandpa Jed R. Crowder; cousin Spencer Swallie and his legend uncle, Ralph Von Dohln Maughan. He is survived by his grandparents - Raymond and Teri Burstedt (Eagle, ID); James Maughan, Sr. (Twin Falls, ID); Sam and Valena Irby (Orofino, ID); Tony and Tami Haines (Twin Falls, ID); his momma, Jennifer Ruth Maughan (Ahsahka, ID); his father, Keatan J. Irby (Ahsahka, ID); his sisters: Halle Nicole Maughan (Twin Falls, ID); Kloee Lynn Irby and Sammie Irene Irby (Ahsahka, ID); his son Jamison Clark Maughan (Twin Falls, ID); his niece Alayna Nicole Maughan (Twin Falls, ID); his uncle Seth James Maughan (Twin Falls, ID); his uncle Kirk and aunt Alishia Maughan (Twin Falls, ID); Jim, Jr. Maughan (Tonopah, NV); Tricia Maughan (Tonopah, NV); Katie Nicole Weeks (Preston, ID); Nacsan and Ashley Irby (Lewiston, ID); Zack Irby (Orofino, ID) and many many cousins and friends.

Friends may call on Sunday, June 26, 2022 from 5-7 PM at Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Rd. in Twin Falls. There will be viewing on Monday, June 27, 2022 from 11 AM to 1 PM at the funeral home with the service to begin at 1:00 P.M.